BlackRock Inc. Acquires 348,338 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,005,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348,338 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $368,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 276.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 16,813 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 196,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,016,000 after acquiring an additional 91,378 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 338,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,011,000 after acquiring an additional 17,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 117.9% during the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 24,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 13,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 11,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total value of $737,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total value of $1,321,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,689,780 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BERY opened at $67.17 on Tuesday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.08 and a 12 month high of $70.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.33.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 5.61%. Berry Global Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BERY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.46.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

