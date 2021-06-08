BlackRock Inc. Acquires 4,763 Shares of Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,803,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,763 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Erie Indemnity were worth $398,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ERIE. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Erie Indemnity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Erie Indemnity by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Erie Indemnity during the 4th quarter worth $144,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Erie Indemnity during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of Erie Indemnity by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Erie Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

NASDAQ:ERIE opened at $193.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $212.30. Erie Indemnity has a 52 week low of $173.32 and a 52 week high of $266.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91 and a beta of 0.41.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41. The business had revenue of $630.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.30 million. Erie Indemnity had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 12.06%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Erie Indemnity will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.035 per share. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Erie Indemnity’s payout ratio is 73.80%.

Erie Indemnity Company Profile

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, policy issuance, and renewal services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing; and other services consist of customer services and administrative support services, as well as information technology services.

