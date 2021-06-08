BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,139,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,057 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.07% of Crane worth $388,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Crane in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crane in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 136.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 514 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Crane in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 68.08% of the company’s stock.

CR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on Crane from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.50.

Shares of CR stock opened at $92.93 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 1.71. Crane Co. has a 1 year low of $48.19 and a 1 year high of $99.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $833.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.33 million. Crane had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 7.62%. Crane’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crane Co. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Crane’s payout ratio is 44.79%.

In other Crane news, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total transaction of $47,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,016.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $485,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,685 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

