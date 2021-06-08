BlackRock Inc. Raises Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,365,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 448,798 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.80% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $393,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 206.3% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MSM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. William Blair upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. MSC Industrial Direct currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

Shares of MSM stock opened at $91.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.11. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.09 and a fifty-two week high of $96.23.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.77 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 21.19% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.29%.

In related news, SVP Kari D. Heerdt sold 28,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,604,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total value of $996,824.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,665.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,102 shares of company stock worth $7,436,623. 28.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Read More: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.