BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,714 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,090 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 10,318.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,878 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 16,716 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 384.0% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 5,760 shares in the last quarter.

BLW stock opened at $17.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.86. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a twelve month low of $13.63 and a twelve month high of $17.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.098 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

