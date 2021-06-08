Blank Wallet Trading Down 15.7% Over Last 7 Days (BLANK)

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded down 14.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 8th. One Blank Wallet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.81 or 0.00002452 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Blank Wallet has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar. Blank Wallet has a total market cap of $15.62 million and $1.92 million worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Blank Wallet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00065028 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.19 or 0.00262413 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $75.47 or 0.00229773 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $391.11 or 0.01190744 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32,883.82 or 1.00116097 BTC.

Blank Wallet Profile

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Blank Wallet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blank Wallet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blank Wallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blank Wallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blank Wallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.