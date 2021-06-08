BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,658 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in BlueLinx were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in BlueLinx by 18.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,558 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in BlueLinx by 118.4% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in BlueLinx by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 10,130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BlueLinx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in BlueLinx by 914.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,672 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 6,014 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BXC opened at $44.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $425.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.18. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.85 and a fifty-two week high of $70.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.84.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $6.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $4.19. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. BlueLinx had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 268.95%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BXC shares. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of BlueLinx from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of BlueLinx in a report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

In other BlueLinx news, Director Carol B. Yancey bought 1,000 shares of BlueLinx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.88 per share, for a total transaction of $55,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,880. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mitchell B. Lewis sold 8,695 shares of BlueLinx stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total transaction of $403,361.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,797 shares of company stock worth $4,286,538 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

BlueLinx Company Profile

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support and walls in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding and trim, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

