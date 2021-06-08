BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 78,397 Shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) by 47.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 244,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,397 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in MFA Financial were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MFA. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in MFA Financial during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MFA Financial during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in MFA Financial during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in MFA Financial by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in MFA Financial during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. 61.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JMP Securities increased their price target on MFA Financial from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on MFA Financial from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. MFA Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.30.

Shares of MFA Financial stock opened at $4.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.73. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $4.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.30.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. MFA Financial had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 89.30%. Equities analysts forecast that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

MFA Financial Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

