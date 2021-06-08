BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Stake in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) by 131.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,478 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Triumph Bancorp were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 140.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TBK opened at $85.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.26 and a fifty-two week high of $97.49.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.41. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 25.46%. As a group, analysts predict that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gail Lehmann sold 1,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total transaction of $153,335.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,637,025. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO R Bryce Fowler sold 24,593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $2,215,583.37. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,876 shares in the company, valued at $2,871,708.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. B. Riley upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.13.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.

