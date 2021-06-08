BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 591 Shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.08% of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,780,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,920,000 after purchasing an additional 31,996 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 366,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,851,000 after acquiring an additional 152,732 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,131,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 164,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,705,000 after acquiring an additional 49,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RGR opened at $79.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.90. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.70 and a 1-year high of $90.74.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $184.38 million during the quarter. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 40.96%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 67.58%.

RGR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

In other news, VP Shawn Christopher Leska sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.41, for a total value of $437,283.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,950.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sarah F. Colbert sold 2,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $168,376.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,325.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,287 shares of company stock valued at $3,531,447. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

