BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Holdings in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) by 75.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,596 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 13,581 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in TowneBank were worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TowneBank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TowneBank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of TowneBank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TowneBank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 49.74% of the company’s stock.

TowneBank stock opened at $32.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.39. TowneBank has a 52 week low of $15.36 and a 52 week high of $33.25.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.35. TowneBank had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 24.22%. The company had revenue of $182.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.28 million. Equities analysts forecast that TowneBank will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from TowneBank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.82%.

About TowneBank

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

