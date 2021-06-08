BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $971,000 Holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 139.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,587 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,914,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,085,000 after buying an additional 306,665 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,169,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,236,000 after buying an additional 415,206 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,459,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,974,000 after buying an additional 132,667 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,390,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,964,000 after buying an additional 380,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 614,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,107,000 after purchasing an additional 138,767 shares in the last quarter. 85.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBCF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of SBCF opened at $37.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.87. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $40.93.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $84.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.36 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 31.84%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

