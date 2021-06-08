BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Trims Stock Position in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 22.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,267 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COR. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:COR opened at $132.26 on Tuesday. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $107.23 and a 12 month high of $141.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.23.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.82). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 93.72% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $157.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is an increase from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is presently 92.66%.

In related news, CEO Paul E. Szurek sold 7,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $885,875.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,162,602.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 1,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total transaction of $217,578.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,948,568.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,858 shares of company stock valued at $3,056,911 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CoreSite Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.44.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

