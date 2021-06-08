BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Cuts Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. reduced its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 1.1% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $12,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Omega Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 108,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after buying an additional 5,949 shares during the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 86.3% during the first quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 69,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after buying an additional 32,280 shares during the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 434,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,727,000 after buying an additional 11,449 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,661,000. Finally, DDD Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 9,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

SCHF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.66. The stock had a trading volume of 51,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,779,801. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $29.07 and a 52 week high of $40.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.22.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.