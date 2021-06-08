BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Has $1.97 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $1,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 866.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,006,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,296,000 after buying an additional 5,384,815 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 11,305.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,866,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,420,000 after buying an additional 4,824,107 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 8,889.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,143,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,029,000 after buying an additional 1,130,600 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $20,631,000. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 69.8% during the first quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 533,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,505,000 after buying an additional 219,435 shares during the period.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:PFF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.77. 86,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,052,151. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $34.03 and a twelve month high of $39.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.61.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.