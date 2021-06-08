BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Has $3.08 Million Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,476 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 778 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $3,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.26. The company had a trading volume of 4,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,598. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.14. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $90.62 and a one year high of $155.50.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 28.46%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total transaction of $354,028.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total transaction of $229,155.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,923,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.82.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

