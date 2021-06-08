BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Has $3.70 Million Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 128.6% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in Zoetis by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Argus raised their price target on Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.38.

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $173.94. 16,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,950,467. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $82.58 billion, a PE ratio of 46.80, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $169.16. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.40 and a fifty-two week high of $178.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 25.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 25.97%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $1,979,919.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,173,019.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total value of $1,014,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,068,180.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,692 shares of company stock worth $3,319,012. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

