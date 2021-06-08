BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,609 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $545,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 300.7% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,045 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,453,115 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $691,527,000 after acquiring an additional 426,792 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 21,755 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $402,786.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $204,851.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 106,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,682,877. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,395 shares of company stock worth $1,970,410. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.27. 378,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,217,934. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.28. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $54.44. The company has a market cap of $228.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 50.68%.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.85.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

