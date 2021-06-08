BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Purchases 262,183 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,222,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262,183 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 5.5% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $60,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,106,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Asset Planning Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16.9% in the first quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 79,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 11,424 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 130,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares during the period. JRM Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 36.8% in the first quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 190,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,360,000 after purchasing an additional 51,246 shares during the period. Finally, GP Brinson Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,419,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.16. 270,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,350,864. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.79 and a fifty-two week high of $53.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.23.

