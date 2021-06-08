BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Sells 31,099 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 29.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 75,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,099 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 0.6% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,094.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 427,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,247,000 after acquiring an additional 392,028 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 270.4% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 16,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 11,888 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 12,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.9% during the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 172,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,628,000 after acquiring an additional 28,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $85.48. The company had a trading volume of 79,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,810,006. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $84.22 and a 1-year high of $89.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.13.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.131 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.