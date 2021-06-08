Bollard Group LLC Decreases Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bollard Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 67.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 287 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 50.0% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Adobe from $610.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $552.00.

Shares of ADBE opened at $513.99 on Tuesday. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $385.84 and a 12 month high of $536.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $497.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $245.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.34, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 40.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total value of $2,324,135.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,313,878.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total value of $1,666,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,256.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,571 shares of company stock valued at $7,442,586 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.