BonusCloud (BXC) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $95,925.00

BonusCloud (CURRENCY:BXC) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. Over the last week, BonusCloud has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar. BonusCloud has a market cap of $1.17 million and $95,925.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BonusCloud coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00072506 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004428 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00026948 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $332.35 or 0.00991051 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,230.00 or 0.09631800 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00051068 BTC.

About BonusCloud

BonusCloud (CRYPTO:BXC) is a coin. Its launch date was December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,150,954,179 coins. The official website for BonusCloud is bonuscloud.io . The official message board for BonusCloud is medium.com/@bonuscloud . BonusCloud’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinxc_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BonusCloud

