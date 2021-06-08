Boston Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Boston Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 41.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,439 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $5,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 17.5% during the first quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 1,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 5.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 2.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 112,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,750,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total transaction of $702,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,699,755.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 33,123 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total transaction of $5,699,474.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,425,053.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,970 shares of company stock valued at $8,912,982 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB stock opened at $169.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $111.93 and a 52 week high of $179.01.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.07. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $8.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 42.68%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CB. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.78.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

