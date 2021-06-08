Boston Private Wealth LLC Has $13.26 Million Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Boston Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 203,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,882 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $13,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth about $1,805,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at about $273,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 436,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,157,000 after acquiring an additional 57,671 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 7,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,469,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

SCHW opened at $74.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.77. The firm has a market cap of $135.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $31.63 and a 52 week high of $76.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JMP Securities upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.44.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $19,677,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,500 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $238,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,413,070 shares of company stock worth $99,208,426 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.