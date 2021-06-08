Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $122.83 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) will post sales of $122.83 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bottomline Technologies (de)’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $122.69 million and the highest is $123.00 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) posted sales of $110.64 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies (de) will report full year sales of $472.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $471.97 million to $472.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $520.00 million, with estimates ranging from $519.60 million to $520.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bottomline Technologies (de).

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $120.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Bottomline Technologies (de)’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EPAY. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.21.

In other Bottomline Technologies (de) news, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 1,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $65,146.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,074,471.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $52,115.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 396,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,686,952.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $773,670 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EPAY traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.43. 627,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,645. Bottomline Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $36.05 and a fifty-two week high of $55.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.67 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

