Brady (NYSE:BRC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $60.20

Shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $60.20 and last traded at $60.04, with a volume of 1479 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.99.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BRC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Brady from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $295.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.13 million. Brady had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brady Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.71%.

In other Brady news, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,450 shares of Brady stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total value of $82,548.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,959.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brady in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,577,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brady in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,029,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Brady in the first quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brady in the first quarter valued at approximately $731,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brady in the first quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection and work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

