Brady (NYSE:BRC) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Brady (NYSE:BRC) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $70.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $50.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.71% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

BRC stock opened at $57.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.60. Brady has a fifty-two week low of $37.47 and a fifty-two week high of $58.97.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Brady had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $295.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Brady’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Brady will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total value of $82,548.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,959.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Brady by 4.1% in the first quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 4,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Brady by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brady by 78.6% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Brady by 0.5% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 54,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Brady by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 77.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection and work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

