Brian S. Krakower Sells 4,924 Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Stock

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) insider Brian S. Krakower sold 4,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total value of $254,669.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,137.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

BJ’s Restaurants stock traded up $3.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.00. The stock had a trading volume of 248,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.08 and a fifty-two week high of $63.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.29, a PEG ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 2.28.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.52. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 16.61% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $223.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 4.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 180,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,456,000 after acquiring an additional 7,417 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 80.1% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 34,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 15,375 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 96.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BJRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wedbush raised their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet raised BJ’s Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.45.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

