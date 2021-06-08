Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Holdings Trimmed by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 31.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 432,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202,325 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $19,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 17,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. 82.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $48.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.30.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $2.33. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. Analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BHF shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.44.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

