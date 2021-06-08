BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Stock Holdings Cut by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,521,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,954 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group were worth $31,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the 4th quarter worth $20,274,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 175,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the first quarter worth $526,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $198,000. 98.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BSIG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised BrightSphere Investment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BrightSphere Investment Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

BSIG stock opened at $22.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.46. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.88 and a fifty-two week high of $24.01. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.71.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 42.14% and a return on equity of 47.71%. As a group, research analysts forecast that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.29%.

BrightSphere Investment Group Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

