British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) PT Set at GBX 3,700 by The Goldman Sachs Group

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) has been given a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price target by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.46% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) target price on British American Tobacco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price objective on British American Tobacco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) target price on shares of British American Tobacco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,606 ($47.11) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,548.44 ($46.36).

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

British American Tobacco stock opened at GBX 2,814.50 ($36.77) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,764.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.46. British American Tobacco has a twelve month low of GBX 2,422.50 ($31.65) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,206 ($41.89). The company has a market capitalization of £64.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.10.

In other British American Tobacco news, insider Tadeu Marroco sold 7,354 shares of British American Tobacco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,786 ($36.40), for a total transaction of £204,882.44 ($267,680.22). Also, insider Jack Bowles sold 11,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,802 ($36.61), for a total value of £320,380.68 ($418,579.41). Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 10,617 shares of company stock worth $30,044,590 and have sold 24,461 shares worth $68,274,560.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.