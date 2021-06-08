Brokerages Anticipate Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $867.17 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) will report sales of $867.17 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $893.85 million and the lowest is $794.42 million. Charles River Laboratories International posted sales of $682.58 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will report full year sales of $3.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.75 billion to $3.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Charles River Laboratories International.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $824.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.52 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CRL shares. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $361.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.80.

In related news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 18,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total value of $5,541,091.71. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,059 shares in the company, valued at $9,096,153.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.17, for a total transaction of $2,573,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,870,768.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,079 shares of company stock worth $15,847,322. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 7.7% during the first quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 70,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares during the period. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 47.7% during the first quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 383.2% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 626 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 356 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRL traded up $3.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $343.33. 12,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,716. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $322.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 46.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.14. Charles River Laboratories International has a one year low of $165.76 and a one year high of $349.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

