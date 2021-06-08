Brokerages Anticipate Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) to Announce $0.51 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Commvault Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the highest is $0.52. Commvault Systems also reported earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Commvault Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.23. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Commvault Systems.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $191.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Commvault Systems’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CVLT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

In other news, CAO James J. Whalen sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $97,682.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,442.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Blasio Riccardo Di sold 4,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $365,041.08. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,874,272.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,047 shares of company stock valued at $4,650,517 in the last three months. 12.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Commvault Systems in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. 93.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CVLT opened at $78.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.78. Commvault Systems has a fifty-two week low of $36.50 and a fifty-two week high of $79.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.81, a P/E/G ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.71.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

Featured Article: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Commvault Systems (CVLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.