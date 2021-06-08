Brokerages Anticipate Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) to Post $0.65 EPS

Analysts expect Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.65 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the highest is $0.66. Ethan Allen Interiors reported earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 533.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will report full-year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.52. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ethan Allen Interiors.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $176.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.00 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ETH. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Argus raised Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

In related news, CFO Corey Whitely sold 15,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $468,883.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,448.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $79,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETH. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 3,951.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.66. The company had a trading volume of 271,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,565. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.02. The firm has a market cap of $772.54 million, a P/E ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 1.21. Ethan Allen Interiors has a twelve month low of $10.67 and a twelve month high of $32.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 192.31%.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

