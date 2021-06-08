Brokerages Anticipate National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $171.53 Million

Brokerages predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) will report $171.53 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for National Retail Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $176.46 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $166.50 million. National Retail Properties posted sales of $163.48 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Retail Properties will report full year sales of $694.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $673.30 million to $716.28 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $726.21 million, with estimates ranging from $710.93 million to $749.66 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for National Retail Properties.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.34). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 33.09%. The firm had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NNN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on National Retail Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. B. Riley lifted their target price on National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Colliers Securities began coverage on National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.13.

In other National Retail Properties news, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 34,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $1,521,733.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 547,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,290,785.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $281,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,806,211.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,907 shares of company stock valued at $2,829,829. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JLP Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,006,000. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 57.0% in the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 12,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 20.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,843 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter worth $777,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in National Retail Properties by 6.5% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

NNN stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.47. 1,057,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,075,895. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.28, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.83. National Retail Properties has a 1 year low of $31.41 and a 1 year high of $49.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.26. The company has a current ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.87%.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Retail Properties (NNN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.