Brokerages Anticipate National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $171.53 Million

Posted by on Jun 8th, 2021

Brokerages predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) will report $171.53 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for National Retail Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $176.46 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $166.50 million. National Retail Properties posted sales of $163.48 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Retail Properties will report full year sales of $694.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $673.30 million to $716.28 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $726.21 million, with estimates ranging from $710.93 million to $749.66 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for National Retail Properties.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.34). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 33.09%. The firm had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NNN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on National Retail Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. B. Riley lifted their target price on National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Colliers Securities began coverage on National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.13.

In other National Retail Properties news, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 34,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $1,521,733.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 547,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,290,785.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $281,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,806,211.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,907 shares of company stock valued at $2,829,829. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JLP Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,006,000. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 57.0% in the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 12,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 20.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,843 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter worth $777,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in National Retail Properties by 6.5% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

NNN stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.47. 1,057,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,075,895. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.28, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.83. National Retail Properties has a 1 year low of $31.41 and a 1 year high of $49.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.26. The company has a current ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.87%.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Retail Properties (NNN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN)

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.