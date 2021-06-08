Brokerages Expect Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Will Post Earnings of $1.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.27 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aflac’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.24. Aflac posted earnings per share of $1.28 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aflac will report full-year earnings of $5.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.08 to $5.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aflac.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 24.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share.

AFL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Truist boosted their price target on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.92.

In related news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total transaction of $1,512,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,532,113.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $122,516.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,327.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,548 shares of company stock valued at $1,856,657 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Aflac by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 34,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 14,466 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Aflac by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 28,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 12,966 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Aflac by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. 65.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AFL traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.23. 141,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,495,294. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. Aflac has a 1 year low of $33.37 and a 1 year high of $57.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.61%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

