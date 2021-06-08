Brokerages Expect Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $50.81 Million

Equities analysts expect Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) to announce sales of $50.81 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Apollo Investment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $50.17 million and the highest estimate coming in at $51.47 million. Apollo Investment posted sales of $56.67 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Investment will report full year sales of $209.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $207.99 million to $210.21 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $218.18 million, with estimates ranging from $215.96 million to $220.52 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Apollo Investment.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $50.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.05 million. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 51.61% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on AINV. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Apollo Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $13.75 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Apollo Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AINV traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.86. 199,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,136. The firm has a market cap of $969.75 million, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.33. Apollo Investment has a 52-week low of $7.33 and a 52-week high of $15.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 8.8%. Apollo Investment’s payout ratio is 73.37%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 4.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,369 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 1.6% during the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 60,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,681 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 4.5% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 23,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.58% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

