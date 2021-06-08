Brokerages Expect Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) to Announce -$0.13 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) to post ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Delek US’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Delek US posted earnings per share of ($0.48) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 72.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delek US will report full year earnings of ($1.68) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($1.26). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $1.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Delek US.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 4.98% and a negative return on equity of 31.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.74) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DK. Barclays lifted their price target on Delek US from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler raised Delek US from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Delek US from $16.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Tudor Pickering raised Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded Delek US from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

NYSE:DK traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.70. The company had a trading volume of 657,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,093. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.53. Delek US has a 12-month low of $8.92 and a 12-month high of $27.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Delek US by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 10,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

