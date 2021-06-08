Brokerages Expect Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) to Announce -$0.13 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Jun 8th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) to post ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Delek US’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Delek US posted earnings per share of ($0.48) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 72.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delek US will report full year earnings of ($1.68) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($1.26). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $1.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Delek US.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 4.98% and a negative return on equity of 31.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.74) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DK. Barclays lifted their price target on Delek US from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler raised Delek US from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Delek US from $16.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Tudor Pickering raised Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded Delek US from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

NYSE:DK traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.70. The company had a trading volume of 657,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,093. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.53. Delek US has a 12-month low of $8.92 and a 12-month high of $27.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Delek US by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 10,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Delek US (DK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Delek US (NYSE:DK)

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.