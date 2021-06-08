Brokerages Expect Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.93 Million

Analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) will post $18.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $19.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $18.28 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies posted sales of $1.91 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 891.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will report full year sales of $96.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $93.00 million to $99.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $252.12 million, with estimates ranging from $237.26 million to $279.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Intra-Cellular Therapies.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.16. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 39.41% and a negative net margin of 617.78%. The business had revenue of $15.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.74 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Alafi sold 26,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total transaction of $1,075,490.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 346,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,034,793.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher D. Alafi sold 8,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $339,364.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 346,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,875,267.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,157 shares of company stock valued at $1,458,855 in the last ninety days. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 5,970 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,489,000. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,068,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $697,000. 83.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intra-Cellular Therapies stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.44. The stock had a trading volume of 488,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,897. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 1.33. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a one year low of $17.26 and a one year high of $41.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.14.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults. It is also developing lumateperone, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of bipolar depression, as well as to treat autism spectrum disorder, and sleep disorders associated with neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders.

