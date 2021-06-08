Brokerages Expect Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $483.60 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) will post sales of $483.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kontoor Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $467.00 million to $500.20 million. Kontoor Brands posted sales of $349.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will report full year sales of $2.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.40 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kontoor Brands.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.39. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 440.68% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $651.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on KTB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.14.

In related news, CAO Susan Denise Sumner sold 20,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $1,145,048.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,363.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laurel Krueger sold 6,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total transaction of $432,632.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,859,130.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 802.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. 92.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kontoor Brands stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.21. 380,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,211. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Kontoor Brands has a fifty-two week low of $15.17 and a fifty-two week high of $69.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.30%.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price and outlet stores, and its websites.

