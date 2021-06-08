Brokerages Expect Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.44 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) to report sales of $1.44 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Landstar System’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.49 billion. Landstar System reported sales of $823.51 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 74.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landstar System will report full year sales of $5.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.65 billion to $5.80 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.86 billion to $5.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Landstar System.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 36.13%. Landstar System’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS.

LSTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Stephens lowered shares of Landstar System from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $145.00 to $1,750.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $182.00 target price on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company. Landstar System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $162.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,924. The company has a fifty day moving average of $170.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Landstar System has a one year low of $103.51 and a one year high of $182.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.88%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 1st quarter worth about $330,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 13.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 133,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,028,000 after purchasing an additional 15,480 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Landstar System during the first quarter valued at about $498,000. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Landstar System during the first quarter valued at about $473,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Landstar System during the first quarter valued at about $1,024,000. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

