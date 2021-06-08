Brokerages Expect Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) to Announce -$0.11 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Liberty Oilfield Services reported earnings of ($0.46) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 76.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.32). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Liberty Oilfield Services.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $552.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.64 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 14.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.54%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LBRT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, President Ron Gusek sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $845,000.00. Also, VP R Sean Elliott sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 167,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,425,792. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,288,030 shares of company stock valued at $84,376,108. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBRT. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the fourth quarter worth $315,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the fourth quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 153,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. 58.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LBRT traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.78. 164,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,160,954. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 3.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.86. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $17.78.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

