Brokerages Expect Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 8th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Medicenna Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.05). Medicenna Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Medicenna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 131.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,333 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $80,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 10,227 shares in the last quarter. 10.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MDNA traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $3.91. The stock had a trading volume of 42,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,781. Medicenna Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.14 and a 1-year high of $6.84. The firm has a market cap of $209.39 million, a P/E ratio of -14.48 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.77.

About Medicenna Therapeutics

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, develops and commercializes Empowered Cytokines (EC) and Superkines for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that is in the Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

