Brokerages Expect Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.82 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Shutterstock’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the highest is $0.93. Shutterstock posted earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Shutterstock will report full-year earnings of $2.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $3.04. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.22. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Shutterstock.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $183.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.67 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS.

SSTK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their target price on Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist increased their target price on Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Shutterstock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Shutterstock from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Shutterstock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.71.

In related news, CAO Steven Ciardiello sold 13,675 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.55, for a total value of $1,224,596.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,452 shares in the company, valued at $3,174,726.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stan Pavlovsky sold 4,037 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $356,830.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,657,314.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 224,349 shares of company stock worth $20,305,229. Corporate insiders own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSTK. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Shutterstock by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Shutterstock by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Shutterstock by 2.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in Shutterstock by 5.1% in the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 4,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Shutterstock by 3.3% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SSTK traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $92.64. 176,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,972. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.08. Shutterstock has a 1-year low of $33.45 and a 1-year high of $104.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 41.58%.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

