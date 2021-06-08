Brokerages Set 1&1 Drillisch AG (ETR:DRI) Price Target at €28.12

Shares of 1&1 Drillisch AG (ETR:DRI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €28.12 ($33.08).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of 1&1 Drillisch in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.40 ($27.53) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

ETR:DRI remained flat at $€26.60 ($31.29) during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €25.07. 1&1 Drillisch has a 52 week low of €17.11 ($20.13) and a 52 week high of €27.12 ($31.91).

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates through Access and 5G segments. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and wireless services. The company's wireless access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or IPTV.

