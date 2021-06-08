Brokerages Set Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) PT at $26.88

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.88.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $15,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 8,703,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418,421 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $31,173,000. Avidity Partners Management LP raised its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,435,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,844,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 35.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,053,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,514,000 after acquiring an additional 273,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $8,677,000. 55.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ALDX opened at $12.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.26, a current ratio of 13.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $744.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.07. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $15.95.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

