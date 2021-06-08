Brokerages Set Aon plc (NYSE:AON) PT at $239.40

Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $239.40.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of AON stock opened at $247.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $244.74. The stock has a market cap of $55.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 0.85. AON has a 1-year low of $177.21 and a 1-year high of $260.97.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. AON had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 62.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AON will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.80%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in AON by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of AON by 4.4% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON during the first quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Aperture Investors LLC raised its holdings in AON by 166.0% in the 1st quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 28,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,559,000 after acquiring an additional 17,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AON by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

