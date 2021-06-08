Brokerages Set Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Price Target at $12.00

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LUMN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of LUMN stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.23. 12,496,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,841,226. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Lumen Technologies has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $16.60. The company has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.38, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is 59.88%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,459,000. QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $327,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,426,000. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,916,000. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

