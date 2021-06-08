Brokerages Set SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Target Price at $131.73

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $131.91.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on SAP from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on SAP from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAP. Vulcan Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the 1st quarter worth about $552,001,000. Windacre Partnership LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter worth about $236,997,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SAP by 138.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,135,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $148,071,000 after purchasing an additional 658,526 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of SAP by 178.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,023,078 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,257,000 after purchasing an additional 656,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the 1st quarter worth about $73,392,000. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SAP stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $141.67. 545,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 894,178. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $137.90. SAP has a fifty-two week low of $104.64 and a fifty-two week high of $169.30. The stock has a market cap of $174.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.07.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.60. SAP had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 19.87%. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SAP will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $2.189 per share. This is a positive change from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $1.70. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.77%.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

