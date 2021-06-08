Brokerages Set Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Target Price at €139.17

Shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €139.17 ($163.73).

Several analysts recently issued reports on SU shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group set a €143.00 ($168.24) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €128.00 ($150.59) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €155.00 ($182.35) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of Schneider Electric S.E. stock opened at €130.50 ($153.53) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €132.23. Schneider Electric S.E. has a one year low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a one year high of €76.34 ($89.81).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

